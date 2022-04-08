LATFOB 2022 presents The Darkness at Dawn

An Interesting Genealogy of Surname Lee or anyone still connected with surname Lee either by blood or adoption

Historical fiction with a twist of genealogy is what the book The Darkness at Dawn offers to all readers of fiction. Pamela said that John Lee is also an ancestor of Great..” — Pamela Roberts Lee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atty. Pamela Roberts Lee’s The Darkness at Dawn makes its way into the Los Angeles Festival of Books. This historical fiction is the perfect blend of fiction and factual stories. The book includes the writing compilations of Leonard Lee and Sarah Fiske Lee who had contributed culturally important writings whose works are preserved in the public domain of the United States of America as an important part of the knowledge of civilization as we know it. The Darkness at Dawn book has a story with 40 years spanning covering the 1600s' turbulence years. It shares Native American Life, wars, witch trials, hanging, murders, Puritan faith, Indian wars, and friendship. John Lee was a real person that has lived and walked this earth, but the book The Darkness at Dawn is a historic fiction. Brings you back in time when the wealthiest has the option and the only people who have the power to change where to live to be safe and continue their wealthy lives.

Atty. Roberts is a former Air Force Judge Advocate and retired U.S. Department of Justice Trial Attorney who has appeared in courts throughout the United States. She currently lives in Alamogordo, New Mexico with her husband Matt, where she is Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Her vision for writing The Darkness at Dawn comes from her knowledge of her ancestors, including the story's protagonist, John Lee, and from her belief that all Americans would benefit from learning about America’s turbulent 1600s.

She began writing the book in 2010 and her research included a book entitled “John Lee of Farmington, Hartford Co., Conn. and His Descendants, 1634-1900: Containing Over 4,000 Names; With Much Miscellaneous History of the Family, Brief Notes of Other Lee Families of New England, Biographical Notices, Valuable Data Collected by William Wallace Lee--military records--to which is added a 'roll of honor,' of two hundred who have served in the various wars of the country.”

