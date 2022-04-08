Elite Launchpad LitBit adds Web3 Global Expert Ian Scarffe to its Advisory Board
As part of LitBit’s Board of Advisors, Ian brings extensive knowledge and experience to support LitBit’s business development process.
Ian Scarffe is one of the most respectable and knowledgeable blockchain advisors. He will bring additional value for us and the future projects we’ll incubate”U.S., April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LitBit, the upcoming elite launchpad for high-quality curated projects, has announced a new addition to its advisory board to include Ian Scarffe, a global business consultant and leading expert in the world of startups, investments, fintech, and blockchain.
— LitBit Finance founder and CFO, Tino Skelin
The platform aims to empower project developers and investors alike with a decentralized initial DEX offering (IDO) platform and incubation services on the Cronos Network. Thanks to built-in security features and anti-whale system mechanics to protect investors, LitBit’s goal is to ensure project stability throughout its entire life cycle.
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and consultant who currently consults and advises for multi-million dollar companies.
The crypto space is still one of the most appealing segments when it comes to drawing all sorts of investors. With its entire suite of utilities and experienced transparent team, LitBit firmly believes it has all the ingredients to transform the crypto world and bring about financial freedom to everyone interested.
To achieve its goals, the company will use a multilayered approach that will fully utilize its complex platform. From acting as an incubator to maximize the exposure, potential growth, and longevity of crypto projects to carefully vetting projects and investments - and a whole lot more - LitBit offers features every crypto investor or project will find beneficial for long-term success.
“We at LitBit are here to help projects maximize their exposure, potential growth, and longevity. By taking the time and effort to incubate and carefully vet project developers, we make sure that the high-quality projects get the spotlight they deserve and have everything they need for long-term success,” said LitBit Finance founder and CEO, Steve Jones.
About LitBit
LitBit is the elite launchpad created for investors looking to access high-quality curated projects, as well as for project developers to bring their vision to life.
With an experienced team behind the project, the company is already attracting international interest and has six partnerships at the moment, including with Polygon Studios - a well-known name in the NFT industry with over half a million active users. LitBit’s platform is expected to be one of the top launchpads on the Cronos Network.
