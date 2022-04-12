Bendheim Expands Design Palette with Prospero™ New Linear Pattern Glass Collection Balances Visual Privacy and Daylight
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bendheim is expanding architects and designers’ material palette with a new privacy-friendly linear glass collection, Prospero™. The collection comprises seven textured, etched, and carved designs in low-iron (ultra-clear), grey, and bronze 3/8”-thick tempered glass. Ideal for elegant frameless partition walls and shower enclosures, the monolithic glass balances visual privacy, daylight, and value.
Prospero™ combines an intricate decorative aesthetic with shorter lead times. It is also a cost-effective solution for applications blending a decorative pattern and color, which typically require more costly lamination fabrication.
“Delivering projects on time is a major pain point for the architect, installer, and building owner,” said Ben Jayson, Bendheim President. “Glass is one of the last interior finishes on the project, and the market needs speedier decorative glass solutions with guaranteed quality. Today, we can turn around a fully fabricated, polished, and tempered Prospero glass order in as little as two weeks.”
Prospero™ is ideal for privacy partitions in offices, hospitality, and healthcare projects. It is also perfectly suited for frameless shower enclosures in hospitality and multi-family residential applications.
Linear glass remains timeless yet trendy. Demand for Bendheim’s linear patterns has increased more than 120 percent in the past few years. Architects and designers also gravitate towards ultra-clear or neutral glass colors for their projects.
Prospero™ provides several important benefits. The maintenance-friendly glass resists permanent stains from water and fingerprints, diffuses light, and reduces glare. Stocked and fabricated in the United States, it also offers controlled lead times and premium quality.
Bendheim can customize the glass, fabricating it to the desired size, shape, aesthetic, and safety requirements of the project. Maximum panel size depends on the application. Tempered Prospero™ glass meets building safety codes, the requirements for ANSI Z97.1, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission CPSC 16FR, Part 1201 – Safety Standard for Architectural Glazing Materials.
Bendheim’s design consultants can work with architects to select the right texture or to tailor the glass, creating completely new aesthetics. Mirrored or back-painted, linear textured and carved glass can serve as unique, maintenance-friendly and durable wall cladding with dynamic qualities. Architects can conduct project consultations in person or live-remote via the company’s Design Lab: https://bendheim.com/professional/design-lab/
Download high-res images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ngydbfwpqvhjnup/AACJV9e4AKEqiqRceg7wuu1za?dl=0
All product visuals credit: Bendheim
About Bendheim:
Bendheim is one of the world’s foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the fourth-generation, family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Thomas Renner
Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc.
(203) 947-4815
Melissa LoParco
Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc.
+1 203-947-4815
email us here