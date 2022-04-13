A Young Mans Passion to Connect People Becomes a Reality and Leaves a Legacy of Giving Back
Helping small businesses and micro and nano influencers connect in a one stop platform.HARDINSBURG, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REACH was founded in 2018 by Landon Kasey whose vision was to build the world’s first micro and nano influencer marketing platform for small businesses to easily connect with influencers and harness the power of social media and community connection.
After Landon’s passing in December 2019, Landon’s father, Kevin Kasey, and friend, Nick Wise, decided to honor his legacy by continuing Landon’s journey. Working through a pandemic had its challenges, but Kevin and Nick were determined to take REACH to the next level. REACH Influencer Marketing went from a basic iteration in early 2020 to a full scaled platform relaunch a year and half later.
The REACH Influencer Marketing platform is a one-of-a-kind marketing platform that connects micro and nano influencers to small businesses. REACH makes influencer marketing accessible to all businesses, not just those with deep pockets. As traditional advertising becomes less effective in attracting leads and customers, influencer marketing is quickly gaining popularity because of proven tactics like word-of-mouth marketing and social proof.
Before REACH launched, finding and connecting to influencers was like the wild west of business marketing, but now using REACH connecting and using the power of social media influencing is an easy and cost-effective tool for small businesses. Most influencer platforms are expensive databases of influencer metrics and once a business identifies a potential influencer it is up to them to reach out to the influencer, connect to them, and negotiate payment.
With REACH, businesses have the power to work with influencers in the demographic they want, in the market they want, and for the price you want with a simple 3 step process that is all managed within one platform for simplicity and ease of use.
• Step 1: Businesses sign up for an account and set up a marketing campaign
• Step 2: Businesses invite influencers to join their campaign and post on their social media accounts about the products or services being offered.
• Step 3: Businesses pay the influencers directly through the platform once an influencer has made a post about their product or service.
Stephanie Basham, owner of Rooted Joy Meal Prep, is a big fan of the REACH platform and how much it has helped her increase sales, “As a small business owner in a very rural community, I found it hard to get the word out about my business. After signing up with REACH, my business has grown substantially and has continued to do so a year later (by 648%). With the help of REACH Influencers marketing my campaigns, I am now serving 4 surrounding counties and continuing to grow.”
Just as MailChimp and Constant Contact revolutionized and simplified email marketing for small business owners, REACH hopes to do the same for influencer marketing; making influencer marketing the next DIY platform for small business owners.
In 2020, Kevin Kasey and his wife Leslie launched the Live Like Landon Foundation to honor Landon’s legacy through scholarships and grants, who are inspired, motivated, and dedicated to making the world a better place just like Landon did.
The first scholarship recipient was awarded to Dealla Samadi, an Otis Singletary Scholar, attending the University of Kentucky. Dealla was picked for the first Live Like Landon Scholarship because of her extraordinary work volunteering at a women’s assisted living facility to help residents and staff, while pursuing her medical degree. Her passion to help people, lead a community, and bring joy to those around her made her the perfect fit for the first scholarship. To date, the Live Like Landon Foundation has granted $20,0000 to four recipients.
For more information on REACH and the Live Like Landon Foundation, please visit www.reach-influencers.com.
