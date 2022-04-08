The Planet’s First Carbon Neutral Direct Mail

Steve Falk, President of Prime Data Carbon Neutral Direct Mail - From Tree to Mailbox

Prime Data eliminates the carbon footprint of a typical direct mail piece.

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Data, an award-winning leader in digital era direct mail, has launched “Carbon Neutral Direct Mail - From Tree to MailboxTM” the first net-zero carbon direct mail service that offsets all emissions from the tree through to the mailbox.

For the first time, a direct mail piece can be produced and mailed with a net-zero carbon impact.

The program was made possible with the results of a study commissioned by Prime Data to account for the full scope of direct mail emissions. It included not only their employees' commute to work and their production facility, but also the papers they use, and emissions reported by Canada Post.

Steve Falk, CEO of Prime Data, remarks, “A year ago it was anyone’s guess what the carbon footprint of a letter and envelope were. With the study results, we better understood the impact of the paper, the production, and the delivery to mailboxes. With that, we are able to take the first step and start a carbon offset program. At the same time, we will be reducing where we can.”

A growing number of organizations are setting Environment Social and Governance (ESG) targets with the goal of addressing the impacts they make on the environment. Fundraising organizations, banks, healthcare, and financial organizations can now better understand the impact of their mail programs and have carbon-neutral options.

Prime Data has publicly shared its data and the results of its study so that others might follow in their footsteps and build upon this foundational work in the sector.

Important Links: https://primedata.ca/about-us/sustainability/carbon-neutral-direct-mail/

Carbon Neutral Direct Mail - From Tree to MailboxTM is a trademark of Prime Data Inc.



About Prime Data

Prime Data is a privately-owned Canadian martech company that has been helping its clients be more effective in reaching their selling, marketing, and fundraising goals for over 20 years. Under the leadership of owner Steve Falk, they adopt an “Always in beta” culture that is constantly innovating to develop the best ways to integrate printed mail communications effectively into the modern digital marketing mix. Recognized as a Globe and Mail/Morneau Shepell Employee Recommended Workplace, and by Canada Post in their March 2022 Partner Environmental Awards. Visit primedata.ca for more information.

Prime Data is a member of the DIA (Digital Imaging Association), NAMMU (National Association of Major Mailers), and the Sustainable Mail Group, a national organization with members of the print and mail sector who strive to build a sustainable mail value chain and move along the path to a more environmentally responsible future.

