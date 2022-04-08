The global pre-engineered building market is expected to propel due to technological upgradation and rapid urbanization
TEXAS, US, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pre-engineered building market size was valued at USD 16.01 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 42.78 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.07% due to the rising infrastructure spending by most countries, coupled with increased competition for high track construction. In addition, the Pre-engineered structures are mostly constructed by specialized machines or appliances in warehouses, which may contribute to a decrease in materials costs, which estimated propel the market. Furthermore, these structures are robust and have not been significantly damaged by adverse weather, which boosts the pre-engineered buildings market across the globe. Moreover, it provides advantages such as shorter construction period, and low labor costs, while propelling the construction sector. The need for pre-engineered structures is expected to drive the market.
However, Certain variables that are expected to hover the growth of the target market to some degree are the lack of supply of qualified labor. In addition, the high possibility of corrosion in pre-engineered buildings is projected to hamper the global market growth at a considerable rate.
Offering Overview in the Global Pre-engineered Building Market:
Based on the structure the global pre-engineered building market segregated into single story and multi-story. The single-story segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecasted period of 2020-2027 across the globe owing to the growth of modern non-residential construction styles, such as hospitals, school, leisure and recreation services, and shopping. In addition, the lower price of single-story buildings and the advantages of constructing accessible wide-open areas is estimated to increase the demand for pre-engineered single-story buildings.
However, the multi-story structure segment is estimated to have a significant growth rate over the forecasted period of 2020-2027 across the globe owing to the simplicity of constructing several floors for shops, delivery centers, showrooms, hotels, and service stations.
Application Overview in the Global Pre-engineered Building Market:
Based on the application, the global pre-engineered building market categorized into commercial, Industrial, and Other. The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecasted period of 2020-2027 across the globe. Its capacity is to be installed in a limited time, coupled with small erection costs. In addition, the pre-engineered buildings have a dynamic layout, single-source liability, and low maintenance costs, which are some of the reasons responsible for its accelerated dominance in commercial building construction, therefore boosting the pre-engineered building demand growth.
However, the multi-story segment is estimated to have a substantial growth rate due to growth in the research and development activities across the globe.
Regional Overview in the Global Pre-engineered Building Market:
By geography, the global Pre-engineered Building market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America estimated to dominate the market due to growth in research and development activities and the presence of leading players of the Pre-engineered Building market across the nations. In addition, the expanding market for green buildings is estimated to drive the market across the region.
However, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate followed by the Middle East and Africa over the forecasted period by 2027, owing to the rapid urbanization across the region. In addition, Asia Pacific ‘s growing tourism industry has sparked competition for hotels, resorts, and retail chains, which estimated to drive the global market.
Global Pre-engineered Building Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as BlueScope Steel, Memaar Building Systems, Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Tiger Steel Engineering, Era Infra, Nucor Corporation, Pennar Industries, Kirby Building Systems, Zamil Steel Holding Company, Emirates Building System, Jindal Buildsys, Lloyd Insulations, ATCO, Mabani Steel, Lindab Group, Norsteelbuildings, PEBS Pennar, PEB Steel Buildings, NCI Building Systems, and Everest Industries are the key players in the global Pre-engineered Building market.
