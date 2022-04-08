FY 2023 Marine Fisheries license sales/renewal period begins April 18

MOREHEAD CITY

Apr 8, 2022

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will begin renewing commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits on April 18.

The Division is mailing renewal packets to current license and permit holders that include an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope. Renewals may be completed by mail, drop-box, or in person by appointment.

Drop boxes and appointments are available at the following Division locations:

DMF Headquarters 3441 Arendell St. Morehead City Phone: 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632 Manteo Field Office 1021 Driftwood Dr. Manteo Phone: 252-473-5734 or 800-405-7774 Pamlico District Office 943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17 Washington Phone: 252-946-6481 or 800-338-7804 Southern District Office 127 Cardinal Drive Extension Wilmington Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536

Those who have questions or wish to make an appointment should call their local license office at the number listed above or email License@ncdenr.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The license office in the Elizabeth City office is permanently closed and cannot accept renewal applications.

2022 commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2023 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org, by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours, or at a many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).