Europe PVC Pipes Market - Statistics & Industry Analysis | 2022- 2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Europe PVC Pipes Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", estimates that the European PVC Pipes market reached a volume of 6.01 Million Tons in 2021. PVC is a widely used thermoplastic which is made up of 57% chlorine and 43% carbon. PVC pipes find a wide range of applications primarily in the construction sector. They are also used for sewage, construction and electrification purposes. These pipes are resistant to chemicals and high fluid pressure which makes them fit for distribution of potable water. They are used for renovation and often substitute traditional materials like wood and metals. PVC pipes are not only durable and light in weight but are also cost-effective and easy to install. Their high degree of inertness and resistance to corrosion makes them an ideal choice for use in earthquake-prone areas.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Market Trends:

Due to a steady revival in the construction sector in the European region, the demand for PVC pipes has been increasing at a rapid pace. In addition, these pipes are preferred for the transportation of drinking water as they are resistant to bio-film contamination. They eliminate the risk of breeding bacteria which helps in providing clean water. Moreover, as PVC pipes are long-lasting, require minimum maintenance and can be recycled, they assist in reaching the sustainable goals set by various European countries and organizations. For instance, around 50,000 tons of PVC pipes are recycled in Europe every year through VinylPlus, a voluntary program of the European PVC industry committed to sustainable development. Apart from this, increasing disposable incomes in the region along with an increase in housing demand, especially in the central and eastern European countries, are also driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 7.88 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2022-2027.

Market Summary:

On the basis of applications, sewage and drainage represent the largest segment accounting for more than two-thirds of the total application share. Other application segments include gas supply, industrial, agriculture, drinking water and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and others. Currently, Germany is the largest regional market.

The competitive landscape of the Europe PVC pipes industry has also been examined in the report. The profiles of the leading players operating in the market have also been provided.

