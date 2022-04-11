Local Boston Heating & Air Company Educates Homeowners on the Importance of HVAC Maintenance for Spring
Greater Boston Heating & Air is proud to announce their latest initiative to promote HVAC maintenance during springtime.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Boston Heating & Air, a leading provider of HVAC repair in Boston and surrounding cities, announces their latest push to educate area homeowners on the importance of HVAC maintenance. “Far too many homeowners neglect needed AC and furnace maintenance, and wait until an appliance shuts down before ever calling an HVAC contractor in Boston,” state their owners. “This can actually cost them more money in the long run!” one owner offers.
What is HVAC maintenance and why is it so vital for property owners to schedule this work? The owners of Greater Boston Heating & Air, with over 20 years of experience in HVAC repairs and maintenance, are quick to offer a response. “Maintenance for an HVAC system is similar to car maintenance. It includes checking moving parts for needed oiling, cleaning away dust and debris, replacing belts and hoses, and other minor fixes.”
The owners of Greater Boston Heating & Air add that there are other services that an HVAC maintenance contractor might offer as well. “Typically our crew will calibrate the home’s thermostat, to ensure it’s operating properly. We’ll check wiring between the thermostat and appliance, so we know it’s not worn or damaged. It’s also good to check the filter and see if it’s overly worn, which might indicate dirty ductwork that needs cleaning.”
While these simple tasks might not seem like they accomplish much, the crew at Greater Boston Heating & Air stress their benefit and note why homeowners should schedule this work regularly. “Dust and debris are especially damaging to appliances, as they cause friction and overheating. They also slow down moving parts so the appliance doesn’t work as efficiently.”
The owners of Greater Boston Heating & Air also note why their technicians check and replace hoses and belts inside appliances as well. “Hoses vent hot air and condensation away from an appliance. If they’re kinked, leaking, or otherwise damaged, your air conditioner can just shut down. Also, replacing worn hoses before they break keeps moving parts operating as they should, preventing severe damage and more costly repairs.”
The company’s owners also stress that they’re trying to educate homeowners about the value of scheduling this work before springtime and especially before warm summer weather arrives. “Springtime maintenance ensures your air conditioner is ready to perform on demand! You don’t want to stand in line, waiting for Boston AC repair when the temperatures begin to skyrocket.”
The owners of Greater Boston Heating & Air note that early summer is often when they get the most calls. “Homeowners who have neglected their HVAC appliances then put excessive demand on it are sure to find it suddenly stops working, right when they need it. While we’re happy to provide the fastest response times for emergency repairs, you don’t want to wait any longer than necessary for needed fixes!”
The owners of Greater Boston Heating & Air are also quick to point out how a homeowner can save money in the long run by scheduling maintenance for air conditioning in Boston. “You might pay a few hundred dollars for a maintenance call, if that,” they note. “However, that money can save you literally thousands of dollars on otherwise unnecessary repairs and eventual appliance replacement! With your appliances running more efficiently, you’ll also save on power costs and have a more comfortable interior during hot summer months.”
Does this mean that homeowners should schedule annual maintenance for their appliances or is it needed less often? “Usually every two to three years is sufficient,” explains one owner. “However, homeowners should replace those furnace filters every month they use the air conditioner or furnace, and schedule ductwork cleaning every few years as well. These simple tasks also mean less wear and tear on the home’s HVAC system and help it run more efficiently.”
He also notes what happens when homeowners don’t manage these tasks on their own or fail to schedule needed maintenance. “Too much dust and debris on the filter makes both appliances work harder than they should so they don’t cool or heat interior spaces. Dust and debris in the ductwork of a home also makes its way to interior rooms so you’re breathing it all in. Regular filter changing and cleaning keep a home’s interior rooms so much cleaner overall.”
With all these reasons to schedule regular HVAC maintenance, the crew at Greater Boston Heating & Air hope that homeowners will pay attention to their encouragement. “You can save a lot of money in the long run with regular HVAC maintenance, and end up paying more money than you should in AC repairs if you neglect it.”
About Greater Boston Heating & Air
Greater Boston Heating & Air has been offering expert ac and furnace repair in Boston for well over a decade. All contractors used by the company are fully trained and qualified to work on a variety of HVAC makes and models. The company also guarantees every repair in writing, and offers expert HVAC installation for new construction or needed replacement. The office and mailing address is 539 Dudley St #521, Boston, MA 02119. The owners of Greater Boston Heating & Air are currently taking appointments for needed AC maintenance as well as needed fixes for area HVAC systems.
