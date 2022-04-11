St. Paul Exterior Painters Project the Best New Colors for Exterior House Painting in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing the right paint colors for exteriors is difficult. After all, painting a house the wrong color can lower its value. It can even get some homeowners in trouble with their homeowner’s association. What color should the trim be? Can brick be painted? These are just a few questions that homeowners may have when deciding to upgrade their house with paint. While some homeowners may decide that they want to paint the exterior of their homes, this may not be the best idea if the homeowner doesn’t have experience. Some colors may look great on samples in the indoor light at a hardware store. But the way it looks on the exterior of a house in the sunlight can be quite different. Professionals know what works because they have been painting house exteriors for quite some time. They also are familiar with the quality of paints which is critical in protecting homes from damage from the weather.
One such painting company that knows the importance of choosing the right exterior colors is St. Paul Exterior Painters. These exterior house painters in St. Paul have painted exteriors of homes for over 20 years in St. Paul. They even serve customers in Bloomington, Plymouth, Edina, Maple Grove, and Eden Prairie. They know the colors that work well for homes from experience. However, they are aware that there are trends that come and go. So here they weigh in on some of the best trending colors this year to beautify the homes in St. Paul.
White paint continues to be a prime choice for many homeowners. It gives a home a brand new look, and it can make a darker house stand out more. While white exterior colors aren’t going out of style anytime soon, homeowners can expect to see more variations of white. St. Paul Exterior Painters expects to get requests on various hues, including pure white, snow, and oyster colors. This spectrum may even incorporate shades of yellow or light brown hues. Neutral colors are what is trending heavily this year.
Going green may not only apply to those who want eco-friendly products. Some customers in St. Paul want some variation of green. But don’t expect bright, overpowering green colors, however. Currently trending greens are much more subtle, such as olive green. Darker shades are trending. Such colors work well with woodgrains, brown hues, or stone colors. Another popular color is variations of black. These black tones could infuse dark browns, grays, or blues.
Darker, earthy colors tend to make homes blend in with the surrounding environment. So, homeowners who want a much more low-key style should consider darker colors. Those that want to stand out should, of course, opt for whites and variations of white. However, there is a right and a wrong way to do these colors. For DIY home painters, choosing a bad mix of these colors could make their home appear chalky. Or it could make it stand out like a mud mound.
St. Paul Exterior Painters know that choosing the wrong shades for exteriors can make a house look bad even with the best of intentions. Even if it seems superb while gliding on, the color may look peculiar once it dries. While they accommodate customers’ color choices, their consultants also advise customers on color options to ensure that they make the best decisions. They also ensure that customers get durable paints that won’t fade or chip even in the most extreme weather conditions. Their expert painters apply paints that last upwards of 10 years. Their painters are devoted to their craft, and customers trust their judgment about paint colors. Existing customers continue to use and recommend their services because of their impressive craftsmanship. For this, they consistently receive top ratings.
ABOUT ST. PAUL EXTERIORS
For over 20 years, St. Paul Exteriors Painters has been one of the most trusted interior and exterior house painters in the St. Paul area. They specialize in painting decks, fences, garages, and other exterior surfaces. They also paint interior walls, ceilings, cabinets, and trim. In addition to painting homes, they also offer painting services for commercial customers. The business address is at 175 10th St E, St. Paul, MN 55101. To learn more about this painting company in St. Paul, visit https://stpaulexteriorpainters.com or call (651) 360-1126 for a FREE quote on their services.
