Massachusetts Lawmakers Support Increased Funding for Advanced Placement STEM & English Programming
Proposed $100,000 increase in the MA state budget supports growing demand for Mi's AP program and services which advance equity and opportunity in AP educationBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield) and Representative Adrian Madaro (D-Boston) are leading efforts to increase state funding in the FY23 state budget for funding of the Advanced Placement (AP) STEM and English Program, a public/private partnership to expand access and success in rigorous AP courses in Massachusetts high schools.
The program, managed by Mass Insight Education & Research, is the largest in the state and currently serves 600+ teachers and over 10,000 students in 90 Massachusetts high schools. Interest in the program remains high as high schools look for ways to provide students with college-level learning in high school. Mass Insight projects that the AP program will extend to approximately 100 high schools in FY23. The requested $100,000 increase will provide the resources needed to meet the growing demand for the program’s services while expanding supports to help students succeed in AP classes.
“We’re dedicated to ensuring that all students, especially low-income, Black, and Hispanic students, have access to AP courses along with the support needed to succeed in these challenging classes," said Mass Insight’s President and CEO Susan. F. Lusi. “State and private funding has allowed Mi to create and expand innovative AP programming for both students and teachers which has helped make Massachusetts a leader in expanding equity in AP education.”
The College Board, which oversees the AP program, recently announced that Massachusetts is number one in the nation for the percentage of graduating seniors from the class of 2021 in the state’s public high schools scoring a passing or qualifying score of three or greater on the AP exam.
Senator Adam Gomez said, “Mass Insight provides high school students in my district and across the Commonwealth with the support and encouragement they need to meet the challenge of difficult AP classes. Programs like this are critical to helping students excel in the classroom after the pandemic.”
In addition to the state funding, Mass Insight raises $1,000,000 in private funding to support the program.
“This is a great example of a public/private program that is making a difference for both students and teachers in Boston,” said Representative Adrian Madaro. “Mass Insight’s work is helping more students earn college credit in high school and prepare for careers in the state’s high-skilled workforce. I am proud to support this program.”
