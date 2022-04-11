Rhode Island Stamped Concrete Company Informs Community About Stamped Concrete Pool Decks & Patios for Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is right around the corner, and Rhode Island Stamped Concrete Services encourages residents in Providence and the surrounding areas to look at the condition of their pool decks and patios. Unfortunately, pool decks and patios can be a significant source of slip and fall injuries. Since so many in the local area will be entertaining on their property, it's a good idea to get these busy areas in good shape to keep guests safe. They offer a safer, easier-to-maintain alternative for pool decks and patios with their stamped concrete. Customers can get a traditional design or a customized option at a competitive price.
Rhode Island Stamped Concrete Services is one of the most highly-rated decorative concrete services in the local area. Since 2013, this company has remodeled thousands of customers' patios and pool decks using their stamped concrete method. Their coverage includes Providence, Cranston, Warwick, Pawtucket, East Providence, and Woonsocket.
Much of the slip and falls with traditional pavers in patios occur from unevenness and overgrowth of moss and weeds between the pavers. In addition, there could be broken pavers, pavers that are out of place, and other factors that could injure guests, young and aging. So, before starting outdoor entertainment this summer, it is a good idea for homeowners to address these issues. The great thing about their decorative concrete is that many of these problems of unevenness and weed overgrowth are eliminated. Additionally, stamped concrete can provide homeowners with some of the same styles as brick pavers without the hassle involved in maintaining them.
In addition, another slippery area of concern is around the pool area. Many traditional stones tend to get very slippery when combined with chlorine-filled water. Tile and some natural stones around the pool are what cause a slippery surface. Even smooth concrete with no pattern and no sealant can become dangerous. This company uses decorative concrete, which helps minimize the slipperiness of the surface. In addition, the texture on the concrete helps minimize how slippery the surface is when wet. For even more protection, they encourage homeowners to choose one of their sealants to help make the surface less slippery.
The backyard has become a major focal point after the pandemic. So, naturally, it needs to be comfortable and as safe as possible. This is why Rhode Island Stamped Concrete Services encourages homeowners to consider switching to stamped concrete this summer.
Aside from the safety of the stamped concrete in RI, it is also durable. Stamped concrete requires minimal upkeep, and if customers opt to get a sealant, this will make the concrete even more durable. A penetrating sealant can minimize the chances of cracking. Additionally, sealant can keep your stamped concrete looking new. Patios and pool decks are prone to fading over time. UV rays beating down on the surfaces can change the color of the pool decks and patios. Additionally, the chlorine splashing on the pool deck can eventually cause fading. Getting a sealant keeps these areas from getting damaged.
Safety and durability are undoubtedly important. But, homeowners should also consider getting stamped concrete in these areas of the home because it is a beautiful and affordable alternative. When some people think of concrete, they can only envision a gray slab. However, decorative concrete is more than just dull gray slabs. They have textures and varying patterns that are traditional and customizable. Another key feature that customers can add to their concrete is color. So if they don't want gray, they can opt to get other colors to liven up these areas of their property.
While Rhode Island Stamped Concrete Services wants to emphasize the importance of the stamped concrete pool decks in RI, it also wants to remind customers that these aren't the only areas it can transform. They provide decorative concrete for walkways, driveways, and porches. They can even bring the beauty of decorative concrete indoors with flooring. Those who want to make their entire property much more beautiful at an affordable price should consider stamped concrete.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
For about a decade, the expert concrete contractors at Rhode Island Stamped Concrete Services have provided thousands of local customers with stamped concrete services. They have many traditional designs, including brick, flagstone, wood print, slate, and more. Customers can even customize designs. For more information about their company, located at 69 River Ave, Providence, RI 02908, visit their easy-to-navigate site at https://rhodeislandstampedconcrete.com/.
James S.
