Top Texas Window Company Educates Homeowners on Increasing Energy-Efficiency with Window Replacement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners in The Lonestar State are gearing up to get better energy efficiency and superior indoor climates through home window replacement in McKinney, TX. How is that happening? Through innovative educational services offered by a local window replacement company.
As many already know, McKinney Home Window Replacement is a local leader in residential window installation. From time to time, the company likes to make its services interactive by providing educational classes and resources for energy optimization within the home.
"These days, the prices of everything are rising due to inflation. Our goal is to help ease that burden by helping our customers see the value in home window replacement and how it can lower utility costs exponentially", said John Gomer, owner of McKinney Home Window Replacement.
Most homeowners can't understand why their heating and cooling bills never seem to balance out despite their best efforts to subdue costs. John Gomer and his team show clients that old and outdated window systems are often the culprit. To fix the problem, replacement is necessary.
"It doesn't matter how sealed your windows are when they are past their prime. Outdoor air is still going to enter the home and make HVAC systems work harder. We show customers the problem through our no-cost consultation program. Once a client ops for replacement windows, we follow up with them in 30 days to confirm the lowering of their utility bills. The difference is nothing less than shocking", said Reggie Wilson, a professional window installer and employee.
There are certain characteristics to look for when trying to determine whether window replacement in McKinney is necessary. First, are the windows past their warranty? Second, can cool air be felt escaping through the seals? Third, is the glass compromised in any way? Each of those symptoms is a telltale sign that an experienced window replacer should have a look.
The great news is that the McKinney Home Window Replacement team offers free consultations and estimates, further lifting the financial burden off the shoulders of its customers. The contractors meet with potential clients in their homes and perform a rock-solid assessment of the current windows. From there, a determination is made. If it is deemed that the windows indeed require replacement, the client and contractors will go over styles and discover which ones are most suitable for that particular home.
"Back in 1995, our home was damaged by a massive window storm. We didn't realize how affected the windows were until we started seeing huge jumps in the cost of our electricity bills. It seemed like the air conditioner was running at full speed 100% of the time. Come to find out, it was our windows! John Gomers and his team got us set up with window replacement services, and the rest is history. Those windows are still in my home to this day, and you'd think they were brand new!" commented Lorraine Shimdt, a local McKinney homeowner.
John Gomer has mentioned specific things that can be done to keep older windows from letting outdoor air seep in, such as placing plastic over the area or, in severe cases painting the windows shut. However, both techniques leave the windows either temporarily or permanently unusable. In most cases, weatherizing windows is only a short-term solution.
Window installation in McKinney is a flagship service of the company. John and his team have been placing new windows into homes and apartments for many decades. It's no wonder the local community has expressed so much respect and adoration for John and his contractors because they know when windows are needed, the company will always overdeliver.
Who is McKinney Home Window Replacement?
Since 1989, McKinney Home Window Replacement has been the #1 choice for window-related services in the local area. The company only uses high-quality materials and reputable vendors so that its customer's windows last a lifetime. All windows and hardware is backed by top-notch warranties. To keep costs low and competitive, the company always offers affordable rates and FREE estimates. To learn more about McKinney Home Window Replacement and to schedule an appointment, please visit the website at https://mckinneyhomewindowreplacement.com/ or call (469) 202-9991. Getting superior window service is genuinely only a point and click away.
John G
