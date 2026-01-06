Duckworth Asphalt & Paving Launches Updated Website Highlighting Asphalt Paving Projects and Services in Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duckworth Asphalt & Paving , a third-generation paving contractor serving North Texas, announced continued expansion of its asphalt paving services in Dallas along with the launch of an updated company website designed to improve access to service and project information.With more than 30 years of experience in the Dallas market, Duckworth Asphalt & Paving provides asphalt paving services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Service offerings include residential driveway paving, commercial parking lot paving, asphalt resurfacing, sealcoating, crushed asphalt installation, chip-and-seal applications, asphalt recycling, and pressure washing. These services address regional factors such as heat exposure, traffic load, drainage requirements, and long-term surface performance.“Our goal is to provide dependable services for asphalt paving in Dallas ,” said Garrett Duckworth, owner of Duckworth Asphalt & Paving. “The updated website helps property owners better understand their paving options and the processes involved.”Duckworth Asphalt & Paving has remained family-owned and operated for three generations. The company emphasizes proper surface preparation, grading accuracy, and material selection across a range of asphalt paving projects in Dallas, including residential driveways, commercial lots, private roads, and industrial sites.The updated website, DuckworthPavingTX.com, features reorganized service pages that outline available asphalt paving services in Dallas and explain the differences between asphalt repair, resurfacing, and full-depth replacement. The site also provides general information about factors that affect paving costs, such as surface size, existing conditions, and material type.In addition, the website includes a project gallery showcasing completed asphalt paving work throughout the Dallas area. The gallery offers before-and-after examples. According to the company, the website update was developed to improve clarity, navigation, and mobile accessibility for users reviewing paving services.Duckworth Asphalt & Paving stated that the website will continue to expand with additional informational resources, including asphalt maintenance guidance and seasonal care considerations relevant to Dallas-area properties.For more information about Duckworth Asphalt & Paving, its asphalt paving services in Dallas, TX , or to view the updated website, visit DuckworthPavingTX.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.