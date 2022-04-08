Disrupt-X signs MoU with Al-Futtaim Technologies - UAE to support Smart Sustainable City & IoT Implementation

Disrupt-X signs MoU with Al-Futtaim Technologies

Al-Futtaim Technologies and Disrupt-X will soon open a State of Art IoT lab at Al-Futtaim Technologies Innovation Hub to demonstrate cutting edge Technologies.

DUBAI, DXB, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X an IoT Platform company providing end-to-end IoT Solutions signed an MoU with Al-Futtaim Technologies – UAE, a leading System Integrator in the region, which is a part of Al-Futtaim Group, for IoT Platform implementation of various use-cases to support Smart Sustainable city with Zero Carbon Footprint.

Disrupt-X is a Dubai-based IoT development company offering full-stack IoT Platform Solutions. Founded in 2018 with commitment to encourage the vast growth of technology and digitalization through continuous development of smart solutions that deliver innovative IoT products and services designed to fit industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Al-Futtaim Technologies, one of the region’s leading system integrators, is part of the Al-Futtaim Group. Established in the 1930s, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Al-Futtaim Technologies, does more than simply invest in tomorrow’s business solutions. It helps them grow, perform, and succeed by bringing together the right experience, the right infrastructure, and the right opportunities to turn great ideas into business value.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to facilitate future alliance in implementing smart solutions at a city level. Smart cities set data and digital innovation to work to create better choices for a more sustainable environment. These IoT solutions create opportunities for urban areas to enhance metropolitan management & services and improve the quality of life of residents.

Both parties also agreed to invest on a IoT Experience Lab where all the use-cases for various IoT use-cases will be displayed for Urban Smart City. This lab will show various solutions using 5G, NB-IoT, Sigfox, Lora WAN, LTE-M, BLE, Tuya, etc.

In Q2 2022, Al-Futtaim Technologies, Disrupt-X and Intel will be show casing a full scale IoT Solution for Smart School by implementing various use-cases like Indoor Air Quality, Swimming Pool Monitoring, Smart Parking Locks, Public Place Safety and Noise Monitoring.

Mr. Asim Sajwani President of Disrupt-X Said “2022 is an Important year as plan to have 60 Use-cases under one screen to become the Largest IoT Platform in the world. Al-Futtaim Group is an important partner for us within this region as they understand how to generate ROI using IoT and the whole group is Technology driven. We’re really excited to work with their Dynamic team to showcase our latest technologies for their valued clients”.

Mr. Razi Hamada, General Manager - Digital Transformation, Al-Futtaim Technologies (AFT), said: "We are glad to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Disrupt-X, a leading global IoT solutions platform for smart, sustainable city & IoT implementations". He added: "AFT will explore opportunities with Disrupt-X to implement the next generations of IoT solutions within various industries like Construction, Facility Management, Education, and IT, among many others”.

Disrupt-X is a key partner with Intel and AWS and have range of other Solutions available. At launch of Ignite Shield Intel’s Enterprise and Public Sector Manager for Gulf region Mr. Adib Rajji said, "We strive to provide Disrupt-X with what they need so they can focus on their success with their customers and business. At Intel we enable an early solution development engagement so partners can take advantage of Intel's leading-edge technology and Edge to cloud offerings."

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

https://afet.com/ (Al-Futtaim Technologies)

https://www.intel.com/ (Intel)