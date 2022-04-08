Global Dryers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dryers market size is expected to grow from $12.43 billion in 2021 to $14.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric dryer manufacturing market is expected to reach $22.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Technological advances is expected to drive the growth of the dryers market in the forecast period.

The global electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.

Global Dryers Market Trends

Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

Global Dryers Market Segments

The global dryer market is segmented:

By Type: Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer, Others

By Type of Vent: Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global dryers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dryers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dryers market overviews, dryers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global dryers market, dryers global market share, dryers market segments and geographies, dryers market players, dryers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dryers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dryers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, Conair.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

