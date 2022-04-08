Seed Coating Materials Market Demand Grows At Rate 8% With The Rapid Growth Of Agriculture Sector

Seed Coating Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid growth of agriculture and allied sectors are contributing to the growth of the seed coating materials market. Seed coating is the application of external materials onto the surface for improving seed performance in the agriculture industry. In 2021, the contribution of Indian agriculture and thus the allied sector stood at nearly $ 2.15 trillion in 2020-2021. According to the U.S department of agriculture, farm cash receipts are expected to increase by $29.3 billion to $461.9 billion in 2022 in nominal dollars from 2021. According to the seed coating materials market forecast, the rapid growth of agriculture and allied sectors is driving the growth of the market.

In July 2021, Solvay, a Belgium-based chemical company acquired Bayer’s Crop Science and seed coating business for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will strengthen Solvay’s strategy to create a robust portfolio of sustainable, bio-based solutions for agricultural buyers. Bayer AG is a German-based life sciences company, which is involved in crop enhancement, seed enhancement and seed coating products.

The global seed coating materials market size is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $1.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.02%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The seed coating market share is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.42%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in seed coating materials. Seed coating materials companies are focusing on developing better and efficient coating materials for seed performance. For instance, in December 2021, Germany based chemicals company, BASF launched a next generation seed coating polymer, Flo Rite Pro 2805 for seed treatment, which uses an advanced polymer-based technology. The new material is designed to improve the adhesion and retention of active ingredients, and would offer soybean, dry bean, and pea growers’ better adhesion properties with high seed flow for optimizing plant populations for yields.

Major players covered in the global seed coating materials industry are Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Clariant International, Croda International, Incotec Group, Chromatech Incorporated, Brett Young, Precision Laboratories, Dupont de Nemours Inc, FMC Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Mahendra Overseas, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Universal Coating Systems, Centor Oceania, Michelman, Inc., Smith Seed Service, Prebble Seeds Ltd and Allied Seed, Llc.

TBRC’s global seed coating materials industry growth analysis report is segmented by coating type into bio-based coating, synthetic coating, by material type into polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice, active ingredients, by crop type into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, oilseeds and pulses, others, by process into film coating, encrusting, pelleting.

Seed Coating Materials Global Market Report 2022 – By Coating Type (Bio-Based Coating, Synthetic Coating), By Material Type (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients), By Crop Type (Cereals And Grains, Fruits And Vegetables, Flowers And Ornamentals, Oilseeds And Pulse), By Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting)

