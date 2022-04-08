UbiVac Announces Preliminary Immunological Data from 1st-In-Human Trial of DPV-001 Immunotherapy Trio for Advanced HNSCC
Data from Clinical Trial of DPV-001 & Anti-PD-1 +/- anti-GITR for Head & Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC) Presented at American Association for Cancer Research
UbiVac is excited to be collaborating with Providence and Incyte, a leader in immuno-oncology, to investigate whether this strategy can augment tumor destructive immune responses in patients”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UbiVac, www.ubivac.com, a private, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a lead product that activates and educates the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer, announced that Rom S. Leidner, M.D., Co-Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Program at the Providence Cancer Institute, Portland, Oregon, will present abstract CT502 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting held 8-13 April in New Orleans, LA.
— Bernard A. Fox, Ph.D., CEO, UbiVac
UbiVac’s DRibble immunotherapy (DPV-001) is a first-in-class immune activating vaccine technology that combines recently described non-mutated shared neoantigens, plus more than 100 antigens overexpressed by HNSCC, with multiple immune stimulants, and molecular chaperones in microvesicles that are targeted to dendritic cells. Award Number R44CA121612 from the National Cancer Institute supported the research and clinical trial of DPV-001 as adjuvant treatment for patients with NSCLC. That trial characterized DPV-001’s safety profile, drug formulation and provided the proof of concept for additional trials.
During his remarks, Dr. Leidner will outline the extensive immunological monitoring strategy that has been undertaken, and report preliminary immunological analyses of this first-in-human immunotherapy-trio study of multivalent autophagosome vaccine and immune activator (DPV-001), with sequenced checkpoint inhibition (anti-PD-1; retifanlimab, INCMGA00012), with or without anti-GITR agonist (INCAGN01876), in recurrent or metastatic HNSCC (NCT04470024).
“Immunological monitoring of the first patient enrolled in the clinical trial, shows that administration of an off-the-shelf multivalent autophagosome cancer vaccine, DPV-001, induced an expansion in activated (CD38+/ HLA-DR+) circulating effector memory CD4 and CD8 T cells within 2 weeks; and that expansion of this population continued thereafter, following initiation of delayed PD-1 blockade with retifanlimab,” said Dr. Leidner. He added, “In tandem, human proteome seromics via T7 phage display and immunoprecipitation sequencing, identified antibody responses to at least 50 epitopes from the NCBI 35.1 human proteome. In the future, an objective of this study is to determine whether providing a T cell agonist with the multivalent autophagosome cancer vaccine, DPV-001, plus delayed PD-1 blockade, will increase the number of anti-cancer T and B cell responses that are sustained.”
This collaboration between the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute at the Providence Cancer Institute, Incyte and UbiVac builds on preclinical studies published in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer in 2019, documenting that this immunotherapy trio significantly improved therapeutic efficacy over anti-GITR and anti-PD-1.
“UbiVac is excited to be collaborating with Providence and Incyte, a leader in immuno-oncology, to investigate whether this combination immunotherapy strategy that is so effective in preclinical models can augment tumor destructive immune responses in patients,” said Bernard A. Fox, Ph.D., president and CEO of UbiVac, and the Harder Family Chair for Cancer Research at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute and Providence Cancer Institute.
About Providence
Providence Cancer Institute, a part of Providence St. Joseph Health, offers the latest in cancer services, including diagnostic, treatment, prevention, education, support and internationally renowned research. Providence Cancer Institute is home to the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, a world-class research facility located within the Robert W. Franz Cancer Center in Portland, Oregon, and is a recognized leader in the field of cancer immunotherapy since 1993.
Visit www.providenceoregon.org/cancer to learn more.
About UbiVac
UbiVac is a privately held, clinical stage immunotherapy company engaged in the research and development of immune activators and therapeutic vaccines to combat cancer. With innovative, first-in-class platform technology that couples an off-the-shelf DC-targeted cancer vaccine with more than 100 cancer antigens for most adenocarcinomas and squamous cell cancers, plus multiple TLR/NOD agonists and DAMPs that are effective at inducing anti-cancer immune responses. UbiVac believes that DPV-001 is highly complementary to current and developing immunotherapy, chemotherapy and small molecule drug portfolios. UbiVac also has a pipeline of agents under development to prevent cancer in patients at high risk of developing disease and for those that have failed to respond to anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1.
UbiVac is currently raising equity funding from accredited investors. More information about the offering can be found at www.ubivac.com/investors.
Bernard A Fox, PhD
UbiVac
+1 971-413-7139
foxb@ubivac.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn