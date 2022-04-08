Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. ($CCAJ) is Discussing the Possible Acquisition of Glow Path Pavers

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CCAJ)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. has identified Glow Path Pavers a Florida-based company that it believes may be worth partnering with. The company’s product can make any property look its best while also serving as a deterrent to criminals. One study found that increased lighting during the overnight hours reduced index crimes in New York City by 39%. It also found that it reduced index crimes by 7% overall regardless of what time it was.

It's worth noting that Glow Path Pavers currently holds a Patent on these pavers and are made with materials that require little maintenance. Therefore, the initial purchase price is the only significant cost that a homeowner, commercial building owner or city planner would have to consider when deciding whether to purchase them. It also means that it can be used in areas that may experience weather that isn't as ideal as what you typically see in Florida or California.

The intellectual property rights to these items may be worth a significant amount of money, and it's possible that these rights could be used to create even more new products or services in the future.

It is important to note that CCAJ has initiated conversations with Glow Path Pavers about a formal business relationship. Talks will commence if it makes sense for both sides to further explore the merits of a long-term working relationship.



CCAJ will remain diligent in conversations with the possibility of a relationship with Glow Path Pavers as it seems to be a very beneficial partnership for both parties. CCAJ will continue to keep the shareholders notified about the ongoing discussions.

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp is a SIC Code 6719 - Office of Holdings Companies entity that seeks to partner with any organization that has the potential to be profitable.