Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: TREBEL innovates with the launch of its music download platform at no cost to the user
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: TREBEL innovates with the launch of its music download platform at no cost to the user
TREBEL has the capacity to adapt its market offer to the segments with the highest penetration in the country, as well as to create solutions in premium segments.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: TREBEL innovates in the streaming ecosystem with the launch of its music download platform at no cost to the user.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
On March 31st, the official launch of TREBEL Music and the exclusive strategic alliance with Soccer Media Solutions took place and was celebrated with a joint party with dozens of players of digital innovation in Mexico.
Soccer Media Solutions, a leading company in the sports marketing and virtual advertising market for sports and television events, announced the exclusive marketing of the fastest growing platform in the digital music market in the world, TREBEL Music.
In this launch and celebration of the joint alliance of the two platforms, a launch party was held with live music by Satin Jackets, Miranda Santizo and a Secret DJ, attended by more than 150 representatives of the most important brands in Mexico, media agencies and record labels; as well as the management team of TREBEL led by co-founder and CEO for Latin America, Luis Soto and the Soccer Media team, led by its CEO, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Soccer Media Solutions is a leader in sports and entertainment marketing in Mexico, and now with the exclusive addition of TREBEL Music products, it will break paradigms in the way Mexican consumers listen to music and podcasts. "TREBEL has the ability to adapt its market offering to the segments with the highest penetration in the country, as well as to create solutions for premium segments that need to address specific problems. That is why with this alliance we are betting on the way in which brands generate passion and connections with their customers through the passion point of music and podcasts," emphasized José Eshkenazi Smeke.
At TREBEL, users interact with advertising messages through TREBEL's exclusive native units with high engagement and the best performance in the industry.
Through a proprietary business model, TREBEL Music offers a huge catalog that includes today's greatest hits and the music collection of the world's leading record labels, as well as the endorsement and investment of figures such as Juan Luis Londoño Arias, also known in the artistic world as Maluma.
TREBEL Music is the only ad-supported application in the world that allows users to download music and listen to podcasts in exchange for consuming non-invasive ads. TREBEL Music is growing in mass music consumption markets such as Latin America and Asia as its technology has the necessary scalability.
With TREBEL Music and Soccer Media Solutions, music and podcasts will be available to mass audiences.
What is Soccer Media Solutions?
Soccer Media Solutions is an advertising company with more than 15 years of experience connecting brands with major sports and entertainment properties and content, always focusing on innovation.
What is Trebel Music Mexico?
TREBEL stands out for being the only free mobile music application that allows users to listen to music offline on demand. In other words, users can carry their own personal music library on their mobile device and listen to songs without interruption, in the order they would like to listen to them.
TREBEL is reimagining the way audio is consumed and monetized, it is the only licensed service to offer a premium music experience at no cost, with the set of features that solve major pain points for the global audience. Trebel has over 5 Million active monthly users globally and is growing fast in all major developing markets.
Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke Líder Publicista y Director de soccer Media Solutions