Statement by Premier Dennis King on Federal Budget

CANADA, April 7 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement in reaction to the 2022-2023 Federal budget released today:

“I would like to congratulate Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland for introducing the 2022-2023 federal budget earlier today. The budget aligns with the priorities of our government including supporting our agriculture sector, investing in health human resources, creating additional housing opportunities, and developing a clean technology sector in Canada.

After many months and numerous conversations with the Prime Minister and other senior ministers, we are pleased to see $16 Million earmarked in the Jobs and Growth Fund through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to support long-term investments and assist in stabilizing the potato sector and supply chain. We are also pleased to see that our request to expedite the soil sampling in fields across the province will be expedited with $12 Million allocated through CFIA to increase the resources required to complete sampling as soon as possible.

While we await more details on many of the initiatives, there are opportunities for our province to work collaboratively with our federal government to expedite programs such as the Dental Care for Canadians program. We have a well-established provincial dental program on Prince Edward Island and we can quickly and efficiently enhance our program by working with our federal government.

While majority of these investments are welcome and will assist Islanders in many ways, it is disappointing that the Canadian Health Transfer hasn’t been permanently increased. All 13 Premiers from across the country have been united in asking for the Canadian Health Transfer to be increased from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.”