Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Inspirational Film' for CHANGE THE WORLD at the Hollywood On The Tiber Film Awards
Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian, Angelena Bonet, has won 'Best Inspirational Film' for her biopic film in Rome, Italy.
Winning the 'Best Inspirational Film' award is so special and something I will always treasure. I made this documentary to help others so this is such a blessing and I am very grateful - thank you!”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian born singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has won ‘Best Inspirational Film' award for her documentary “Change The World” at the Hollywood On The Tiber Film Awards in Rome, Italy. Bonet’s biopic short film, which she produced, directed and edited in its entirety, has won more than 300 film festival awards worldwide. The documentary has recently screened in Turkey, Brazil and Sweden and is resonating with different cultures. She has been the recipient of many special awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival, the ‘Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders International Film Festival in The Bahamas and 'Best Female Director for 2021' at the Nicomedia International Film Festival in Turkey.
— Angelena Bonet
A former international model, Angelena has produced this short film, a feature film tetralogy, six music videos and two docu-web series thus far, which have each received numerous International Film Festival Awards. She describes her work as “a labor of love” and so fulfilling on a deep level. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day and about overcoming two tragedies. Her beloved and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent crime in Melbourne. Now empowered she is ready to share her story and help others experiencing their own adversity. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the Soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack', 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Music Video' awards worldwide.
She sends a powerful message of self-love and healing through her documentary films as well as her singing, songwriting, public speaking engagements and her non-profit work. Based on her life experiences and connections with people from all walks of life, Angelena tells us “it is crystal clear to me that love and forgiveness really are the keys. They can and do conquer all”. From Australian supermodel to multi-award winning documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter, actress and humanitarian her message is one of peace, love and unity.
IMDb qualifier’s Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards celebrates one of the most important chapters in the history of cinema. The definition of Hollywood on the Tiber was born in the early 1950s, when the American majors decided to play for the first time several films in Europe, choosing Rome as the new capital of film production. The idea was a winning one! Two cultures were able to merge thanks to the magic of the cinema, proving that the seventh art knew no cultural barriers. Today, with their Award, they want to affirm once again that cinema is not only poetry, culture and fun, but also an extraordinary tool to give people the opportunity to know each other. That is why they believe that cinema is also a great opportunity for humanity, because cinema can teach us to live in peace in this world that hosts us.
