Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,960 in the last 365 days.

Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Inspirational Film' for CHANGE THE WORLD at the Hollywood On The Tiber Film Awards

Angelena Bonet - AACTA Awards

Angelena Bonet - AACTA Awards Red Carpet

The Emmy's Viewing Party

The Emmy's Viewing Party - Sydney, Australia

Change The World - Directed by Angelena Bonet

Change The World - Produced by Angelena Bonet

Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian, Angelena Bonet, has won 'Best Inspirational Film' for her biopic film in Rome, Italy.

Winning the 'Best Inspirational Film' award is so special and something I will always treasure. I made this documentary to help others so this is such a blessing and I am very grateful - thank you!”
— Angelena Bonet
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian born singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has won ‘Best Inspirational Film' award for her documentary “Change The World” at the Hollywood On The Tiber Film Awards in Rome, Italy. Bonet’s biopic short film, which she produced, directed and edited in its entirety, has won more than 300 film festival awards worldwide. The documentary has recently screened in Turkey, Brazil and Sweden and is resonating with different cultures. She has been the recipient of many special awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival, the ‘Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders International Film Festival in The Bahamas and 'Best Female Director for 2021' at the Nicomedia International Film Festival in Turkey.

A former international model, Angelena has produced this short film, a feature film tetralogy, six music videos and two docu-web series thus far, which have each received numerous International Film Festival Awards. She describes her work as “a labor of love” and so fulfilling on a deep level. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day and about overcoming two tragedies. Her beloved and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent crime in Melbourne. Now empowered she is ready to share her story and help others experiencing their own adversity. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the Soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack', 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Music Video' awards worldwide.

She sends a powerful message of self-love and healing through her documentary films as well as her singing, songwriting, public speaking engagements and her non-profit work. Based on her life experiences and connections with people from all walks of life, Angelena tells us “it is crystal clear to me that love and forgiveness really are the keys. They can and do conquer all”. From Australian supermodel to multi-award winning documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter, actress and humanitarian her message is one of peace, love and unity.

IMDb qualifier’s Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards celebrates one of the most important chapters in the history of cinema. The definition of Hollywood on the Tiber was born in the early 1950s, when the American majors decided to play for the first time several films in Europe, choosing Rome as the new capital of film production. The idea was a winning one! Two cultures were able to merge thanks to the magic of the cinema, proving that the seventh art knew no cultural barriers. Today, with their Award, they want to affirm once again that cinema is not only poetry, culture and fun, but also an extraordinary tool to give people the opportunity to know each other. That is why they believe that cinema is also a great opportunity for humanity, because cinema can teach us to live in peace in this world that hosts us.

For more information, please visit - https://www.angelenabonet.com

Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Inspirational Film' for CHANGE THE WORLD at the Hollywood On The Tiber Film Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.