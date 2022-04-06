PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $867 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, April 6 - April 6, 2022

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $866.5 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 27.9 percent more than in April 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2022) Recipient April 2022 Allocations Change from April 2021 Year-to-date Change Cities $551.5M ↑ 26.5% ↑ 20.8% Transit Systems $186.4M ↑ 27.9% ↑ 22.0% Counties $52.3M ↑ 30.6% ↑ 22.9% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $76.4M ↑ 37.5% ↑ 32.0% Total $866.5M ↑ 27.9% ↑ 22.1%