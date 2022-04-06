PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $867 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
TEXAS, April 6 - April 6, 2022
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $866.5 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 27.9 percent more than in April 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2022)
|Recipient
|April 2022 Allocations
|Change from April 2021
|Year-to-date Change
|Cities
|$551.5M
|↑26.5%
|↑20.8%
|Transit Systems
|$186.4M
|↑27.9%
|↑22.0%
|Counties
|$52.3M
|↑30.6%
|↑22.9%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$76.4M
|↑37.5%
|↑32.0%
|Total
|$866.5M
|↑27.9%
|↑22.1%
For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.