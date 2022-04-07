Competitive Application for Independent Youth Housing Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $3,846,000 available to eligible organizations to fund the Independent Youth Housing Program in the State of Washington to:

Provide rental assistance, related housing costs and case management to young adults, ages 18-24, who have been a dependent of the state.

Increase funding to meet need with existing IYHP providers in King, Pierce, Spokane, Thurston, and Yakima counties due to newly expanded eligibility criteria (SB 5566).

Expand geographic access of IYHP through new providers.

Improve access to IYHP for underserved and/or disproportionally impacted populations such as BIPOC and LGBTQ2 young adults. (See attachments for more information and important dates)

Proposals are due: May 16, 2022 by 4:00pm PST