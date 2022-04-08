The #PACE Process for Early Career Success Delivers the Formula for Career Launch and Development
CoreAxis CEO Mark Zides describes proven strategy for job hunting and hitting career goals in new book
In The #PACE Process for Early Career Success, entrepreneur, businessman, and CEO, Mark Zides teaches young adults the skills they need to get their feet in the door, climb the ladder, and not stop achieving until they find success. It is the newest release from Armin Lear Press.
The #PACE Process for Early Career Success is designed to help job seekers unlock the mindset, traits, and techniques needed to Plan, Apply for, Commit to, and Evaluate an ideal career path. Whether entering the corporate world, joining a startup, or starting a business, readers will learn how to build a network, master interviewing skills, leverage a personal brand, and even how and when to move on to the next opportunity.
“This is a book of monumental importance for any millennial or Gen-Zer looking to kick-off their career or take it to the next level. Mark’s tough-love approach gives insight into how to be successful--working for it! A must read for anyone looking for direct career coaching and honest advice on professional introspection.”
--Stephanie Cutter, co-founder of and partner at Precision, former co-host of CNN’s Crossfire, and former Deputy Campaign Manager for Barack Obama
“Navigating the job market and then distinguishing yourself once you’re in the door has never been more difficult. The PACE Process for Early Career Success is the playbook that every emerging talent needs. This book answers the questions on everyone’s minds and does so through an insider’s lens. If you choose to read this book, know that you are at an immediate advantage against those that have not read it. Buy, read, and follow the guidance in The PACE Process. Doing so will be the first, best decision of your long career ahead.”
--Mike Glass, Vice President Global Talent, Thermo Fisher Scientific
About the Author
Mark Zides is the founder and CEO of CoreAxis Consulting, an award-winning learning and development, and talent management firm. He has a passion for helping companies mold their future, drive growth, and create things that matter, and for helping individuals find the success they've always desired. He lives in Boston with his wife, three kids, and two labradoodles.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 28 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, CO with a production office in Arlington, VA and a design team near Boston, MA. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE The #PACE Process for Early Career Success
AUTHOR Mark Zides
ISBN 978-1956450163 (PB)
978-1-956450-17-0 (eBook)
PRICE $19.95, $9.99
PUB DATE April 5, 2022
Judith A Bailey
Armin Lear Press
jbailey@arminlear.com