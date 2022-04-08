2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Princess and the Tyrant of Bazneelia: Book 2
Author Unveils the Sequel to the Gildor Novel Series and Its Survival Hardship
The sky was clear and tranquil as everyone gathered around the campfire to listen to the man standing in the center of the circle they had formed around him.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Arthur L. Woodring has published his book titled Princess and the Tyrant of Bazneelia: Book 2. The second book of the Gildor series follows the events after the first book where the two protagonists continue to survive the hardships of the land of Gildor but with the added pressure of leading a small group of former slaves to a better tomorrow.
— Excerpt from Princess and the Tyrant of Bazneelia: Book 2
But as the story goes on, Ben formed alliances with different sentient tribes from all over Gildor. Tragedy, he lost his memories in an accident and took as a slave to one of the largest kingdoms of the land, a ruler with a warped sense of reality and a God complex. This book is a perfect blend of action, adventure, and fiction. The story plot allows readers to understand quickly the events happening, and its progress becomes thrilling. Arthur L. Woodring is a retired injection molding specialist who took up writing as a hobby over thirty years ago. In that time, he has managed to write two books, Gildor the Forbidden Land and The Princess and the Tyrant of Bazneelia. He intends to continue his work on the Gildor series with a third book, The Marauders of Gildor. Arthur and his wife live in a very small community outside the small town of Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, where he was born in 1953. He writes mostly for the enjoyment he finds in it and hopes his readers will continue to read his works for the same reason.
Princess and the Tyrant of Bazneelia: Book 2
Written by: Arthur L. Woodring
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other