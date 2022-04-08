LATFOB 2022 presents Through Different Eyes: An Immigrant's Heroic Journey, 1889-1909

Unarmed and Defenseless: A Tale of a Woman’s Survival in a Foreign Country

Immigrant Anna Mrkvicka’s brave story is well cemented on this book by her beloved granddaughter J. Barbara Alvord which seals the stories of unsung immigrants and heroes/heroines.” — J. Barbara Alvord

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Barbara Alvord, a poet and stage play writer, keeps wondering what made her grandmother be part of the Immigrant Wall of Honor in 1992. This information raises curiosity. Since then, she vowed and promised herself she would find out why. Barbara’s wandering years of research—including a visit to Czech archives—her writing skills and her love for her grandmother were all put together in this must-have book about immigrants.

Through Different Eyes: An Immigrant’s Heroic Journey will let you browse through pages — each page at a time on how a 14-year-old girl and non-English speaker survived in America. Not only survived but was able to bring all seven members of the family and a foster brother to Iowa before World War 1 engulfed Europe. It was like freeing her entire family from the catastrophe of war. Anna’s heroic sacrifice for her family means being overworked, unpaid, beaten, famished, sleep-deprived at tenement rooftops, and a lot more sacrifices.

If you have read a memoir lately, try reading Through Different Eyes. Its story of obedience, bravery, faith, guts, courage, strength, and undeniable love for a family will make readers look at autobiographies differently.

J Barbara is an accomplished educator who decided to write after retirement. She has written poetries such as Retrozine and The Green Tricycle, and; stage plays Due Time and The Waving Man.

Through Different Eyes: An Immigrant's Heroic Journey, 1889-1909

Written by Ms. J Barbara Alvord

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

