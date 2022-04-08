LATFOB 2022 presents Peppered: Bullies Beware

Discover How Bullying At School Kills Children Today: A Shocking Narrative

the grave impact of bullying to a child’s mental health” — J.J. Luepke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools should be a child’s second home, a premise to learn, and a safe space. However, reality speaks of something harsh which inspires vvand B.J. Gordon is finishing the newly published book Peppered: Bullies Beware. Due to the heightened complexity of environmental distress caused by problems at home, influences of media, and a child’s lack of attention, now taking up spaces in the school.

The story of Lauren Cartright is an attempt to mimic the reality of a bullied victim. As the narrative started with a gloomy and bleak atmosphere, the mood developed to darker elements which led Pepper Candall to encounter a life-or-death situation in the bridge crossing the Minnesota River. The heavy rain caught Pepper to drive by a car, causing him to flash the headlights towards the road. In a surprise, she had seen a human figure, standing at the edge of the

ledge. In an attempt to save a life, Pepper yelled at the woman without any intent to scare. However, Lauren started to crawl and jumped... Can Pepper save Lauren’s life? Will Pepper change Lauren’s perspective on living life again?

Find out how as our heroine puts up her sharpshooter rifle and stands up for helpless Lauren in Peppered.

J.J. Luepke has more than 12 years of experience in journalism. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in education and has had three award-winning poems published in various anthologies.She is an avid reader of murder mystery novels and lives in Minnesota with a spouse and three housecats. Luepke is joined by B.J. Gordon, a former truck driver who has hair-raising tales of her own to share. B.J. Gordon is a former with journalism experience. Gordon lives in Idaho with her spouse and enjoys storytelling to her 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 2 great children. She also

enjoys reading excerpts of Rock "N" Roll Reunion, a prequel to Peppered, to her book club.

"The plot of this story is riveting. I knew after the first couple of pages that it was going to be a very good book. Once I started reading it, I stayed in the cahir until I'd finished it. Awesome book,” says R. Kramer, 23 year Veteran Legal and Classified proofreader at newspaper in Wisconsin

Peppered: Bullies Beware

Written by J.J. Luepke and B.J. Gordon

