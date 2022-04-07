Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Of Hope: A Memoir

Psychiatrist In Profession, Human Right Activist and Philanthropist and Protection of Immigrants

Dad was constantly on the road, traveling from synagogue to synagogue to urge action concerning the Holocaust and Zionism. My mother, meanwhile, took on primary responsibility for the household.”
— Excerpt from Of Hope: A Memoir by Herzl R. Spiro
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Herzl R. Spiro MD, Ph.D. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Of Hope: A Memoir. The book is based on the personal experience of the author, a story of hope. A part of the achievements made by his father in helping the Jews of Europe and working on the establishment of Israel. It further describes his personal experiences in the remarkable human rights movement of Martin Luther King. Medical aspect for a better community mental health care system. It shares the absorption of immigrants and it amounted to 1,250,000 immigrants who were penniless strangers from communist lands and adapting to a new language and culture in Israel.

The book unfolds the events engendered by remarriage and remarkable family. It has topics on the COVID-19 pandemic and raising awareness of the need to heal the long unfair relationship with other people. It suggests bringing hope to those now deprived using some of the methods of absorption we used in Israel.

Herzl R. Spiro MD, Ph.D. was educated at Vermont, Harvard, Rutgers, New York Hospital, and Johns Hopkins. He served on a committee and taught at John Hopkins. Currently, at the age of 85, he published numerous books and research articles and still works as a psychiatrist in Milwaukee.

Of Hope: A Memoir
Written by: Herzl R. Spiro MD, PhD
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

