2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Vietnam: My Long Journey Home
...I am the direct descendant of the heroes of Valley Forge, Tripoli, and Belleau Wood—and like those Patriots, I was forgotten when the bugles ceased their call. I am a Vietnam Vet. Semper Fi.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A veteran soldier of the US Marine Corps, Douglas Schazenbach has published his latest book Vietnam: My Long Journey Home. The book is an exploration of the Vietnam conflicts as his personal experience. It is a collection of suggestive poems expressing the unbelievable experience of a young soldier serving his country in a war that was impossible to win. These 27 poems offer an emotional first step toward healing the wounds of the battle that was both seen and unnoticed.
— excerpt line from Let Me Introduce Myself, Vietnam: My Long Journey Home
There were several unique properties of this conflict. While only one in five soldiers were assigned to combat duty, there were no “safe” or “rear” areas. Nobody had the luxury of relaxing and feeling safe. Soldiers have been rotated in and out of the country on an individual basis. When our tour was over, we were on an airplane, and hours later, we were back in the military department store in a South East Asia military base with little or no decompression time. The logistics of removal of the dead were so efficient there was rarely a chance to say goodbye, pay respects, to process the loss.
“I purchased this book because my father served in Vietnam, and I also have a brother-in-law who served in Vietnam. The poetry is both easy and complicated. I suggest you read each poem so you can truly digest the author’s feelings. I believe he is both patriotic and insightful. On a side note, being a liberal and a college student in the 70s, I appreciated the poem. I also think you can enjoy this book without having any military background.”
A century later, Schanzenbach saw the light of hope because of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and Honor Flight Program established by the government. Douglas Schanzenbach, Captain USMC, a married father, grandfather, and Vietnam veteran who retired after nine years of service in the US Marine Corps.
Vietnam: My Long Journey Home
Written by: Douglas Schazenbach, Captain Usmc
