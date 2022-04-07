2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The God Haters
Agape or Hate: Will God Accept It or Ignore It?
If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defy the hatred in your heart and move nearer to the Lord with the wisdom and lessons in The God Haters, written by Bryant Harris. This book compares two principles: Love and Hate. In Luke 14:26, Jesus said, “If any man come to me and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.” It is plain to see from this passage of Scripture that to hate, in God’s mind, means “to love less than” what the law requires of our nature, as God has made us. In 1 John 3:15, the apostle wrote, “Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer: and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him.”
— Luke 11:13
This book is mostly scripture combined with commentary, in the form of views that God gave in times of early morning repose. It is not easy reading; but, if by the grace of God, you will persevere and not give up nevertheless the monotony of the format, you will likely be greatly blessed.
Bryant Harris, a native of Texas, graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in mechanical engineering and served two years in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. After being discharged, he joined his father-in-law in the cattle ranching business and also spent time in the oil, natural gas, and mining sectors. He lives in San Antonio with his wife of sixty-three years. They have five children, nineteen grandchildren, and twenty-six great-grandchildren. He has been walking with his Lord, Jesus Christ, passionately since 1977.
The God Haters
Written by: Bryant Harris
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
