Brize Expands Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth

Brize is an AI-powered platform that guides individuals to superior job performance, higher job satisfaction, and lower work-related stress and anxiety.

Pamela Coleman-Davis, Dani Doucette, Meg Goldthwaite, Scott Montgomery, and Michael Rodis Join the Brize Advisory Board

This group of proven business strategists will ensure we empower success for individuals at every level in their career or organization.” — Leslie Ferry, Founder and CEO, Brize

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brize, an AI-powered career performance platform for individuals and organizations, today announced the expansion of its Advisory Board with the addition of five business executives. The Advisory Board’s diverse leadership backgrounds will ensure Brize achieves its growth plans for 2022 and beyond.

Pamela Coleman-Davis brings her broad global corporate operations experience with start-ups and public companies to the advisory board. Pam is now sharing her vast experience and knowledge as a career performance coach, helping individuals and organizations reach their full potential. Pam understands the challenges of providing and delivering quality development programs, especially through times of extraordinary change. Pam's depth of knowledge will help ensure Brize's content relevance and AI-powered guidance is beneficial to its users.

Dani Doucette, currently a Modern Healing Artist at Healeology, has experience as a chief operations officer, chief financial officer, professionally certified leadership and life coach, and holds a master’s in organizational development. Dani is committed to bringing self-care and positive cultures to individuals and organizations. Dani will provide a rare combination of operational scale strategies and content subject matter expertise to enable Brize to achieve its mission.

Meg Goldthwaite has spent her career developing and strengthening brand awareness of for-profit and non-profit organizations by utilizing visual storytelling, digital communications, and media. She is currently the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer with The Nature Conservancy. As a masterful storyteller, Meg will be invaluable to advising Brize on its brand and consumer and business customer messaging to help transform Brize's technical capabilities into user benefits.

Over two decades, Scott Montgomery, has built a thriving technology consulting firm serving the K-12 and public sector as Chief Customer Officer of Worldgate. During this time, Scott realized his passion is developing and coaching employees, which led him to become a certified leadership and organizational well-being coach and achieve an ICF-ACC accreditation. Scott is a Wall Street Journal and USA Today Best-Selling author for his contribution to “Success Mindsets.” His second book, “How Did You Get Here? Lessons in Unconventional Success,” will be released in the summer of 2022. Scott's passion for helping others, operations scaling experience, and employee growth expertise will be a driving force to ensure Brize remains focused on the strategic efforts that will realize its mission.

As a human capital management strategy expert, Michael Rodis has an uncanny ability to translate business imperatives into efforts that excite and engage employees. Mike has leveraged his organizations’ unique human capital talents to effectively maneuver markets and achieve his organization’s corporate objectives, most recently as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Sunrise Living. Before that, he held executive human resources positions at The Mills Corporation, Discovery Communications, MCI Telecommunications, now Verizon Business, Frito Lay, & Marriott Corporation. Mike’s keen eye for recognizing the human element of business strategies will guide Brize in today’s much-talked-about “future of work” environment.

"I am honored this group of proven business strategists is lending their expertise to Brize. Their experience and knowledge will ensure we empower success for individuals at every level in their career or organization while reducing work-related stress and anxiety," said Leslie Ferry, founder and CEO of Brize. "I look forward to collaborating with each member individually and as a group to accelerate our success."

The new Advisory Board members join Danny Han, Duane McClure, and Kyle Miller from Blue Ridge Dynamics, who provide software development, user experience and interface design, and data security expertise.