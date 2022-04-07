Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,110 in the last 365 days.

RSU 9 Second Graders Win Northeast Toshiba ExploraVision Science Competition

Pictured: Team members Lucinda Perry, Ronnie Yau, and Claire Kiger. 

A team of 2nd graders at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington was recently named a winner of the Northeast Toshiba ExploraVision Science Competition.

The team, coached by teacher Sue Boyce-Cormier, created the ‘Spider Plant CO2 Collector’. Based on their concerns for the future of the environment and their understanding of how plants can utilize C02, the students invented a device that would potentially attach to the exhaust pipe of cars.

The team will be awarded, virtually, by a Toshiba representative at a school assembly on April 8th and each of them will receive a chrome book. Their design is in the running for the national award as one of just five K-2 teams across the United States. Each winner on the national winning team will be awarded a $10,000 bond.

Additionally, a second team of 2nd graders from Mallett (Della Kangas and Chandler Clark) received Honorable mention, for their invention of ‘The Hive Tracker’.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

RSU 9 Second Graders Win Northeast Toshiba ExploraVision Science Competition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.