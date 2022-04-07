RSU 9 Second Graders Win Northeast Toshiba ExploraVision Science Competition

Pictured: Team members Lucinda Perry, Ronnie Yau, and Claire Kiger.

A team of 2nd graders at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington was recently named a winner of the Northeast Toshiba ExploraVision Science Competition.

The team, coached by teacher Sue Boyce-Cormier, created the ‘Spider Plant CO2 Collector’. Based on their concerns for the future of the environment and their understanding of how plants can utilize C02, the students invented a device that would potentially attach to the exhaust pipe of cars.

The team will be awarded, virtually, by a Toshiba representative at a school assembly on April 8th and each of them will receive a chrome book. Their design is in the running for the national award as one of just five K-2 teams across the United States. Each winner on the national winning team will be awarded a $10,000 bond.

Additionally, a second team of 2nd graders from Mallett (Della Kangas and Chandler Clark) received Honorable mention, for their invention of ‘The Hive Tracker’.