2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Dig Deep In One Place
Spiritual Life: Rehabilitation, Recovery, Restoration
To find water, you do not dig small pits all over the place but drill deep in one place only.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How we have lived our lives together moving through our relationship, marriage, codependency, addiction, and health issues to happy, joyous freedom will be shared through the book by Sandy Fifield and Bill Fifield titled Dig Deep In One Place: A Couple’s Journey To A Spiritual Life. It tells the coinciding stories of this couple’s journey using two views of the same events.
— Sri Nisargadatta Maharaja, an excerpt from Dig Deep In One Place
The book tells of the depths of depression, obsession, codependency, fear, and the miracle of recovery. It’s filled with tears and laughter. The truth is The Twelve steps are not self-help — but helpfulness to others. The mere reading of this book will fill everyone with hope! Hope is not the promise of a good result; it’s the realization that somebody truly understands and there is a way out of any difficulty you may have. Doing the Twelve Steps will stop you from forging the chains that bind you.
“Dig Deep In One Place lets the reader into the seldom discussed life of one caught in the grip of addiction, fear, and desperation. It’s honest, real, and provocative. Authors Bill and Sandy Fifield don’t hold back as they discuss their journey thru self-destruction, lies, fear, and ultimately their discovery of the Twelve Steps and how they were transformed by them. It provides the reader a real-life recipe for overcoming challenges, facing our past, and living and joyful present.” — Amazon customer review.
Since 1968 Bill and Sandy Fifield have worked in partnership to perfect their artistic passions in wood and glass. The intricacy of Sandy’s stained, beveled and fused glass is facilitated by her background as a maker of fine jewelry. Bill is an artist, designer, and craftsman who uses master woodworking techniques and folk art methods to make everything from entry doors, desks, tables, and chairs to hand-carved gun cases, mantles, pillars, corbels, and Adirondack twig furniture.
In 1992 when recovery entered their lives, they enthusiastically threw themselves into helping others. Their workshops draw from their first-hand knowledge of the challenges and importance of a structured, guided, and simple path to personal accountability.
Dig Deep In One Place: A Couple’s Journey To A Spiritual Life
Written by: Sandy Fifield and Bill Fifield
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other