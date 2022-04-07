New Spine Board from Modern Body Therapy Relieves Back Pain and Fatigue
Just 10 minutes a day takes away pains and worriesMINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sufferers of back pain and fatigue can say goodbye to their worries thanks to the new, innovative spine board from Modern Body Therapy, which uses stretching and acupuncture therapy to decompress the vertebrae and improve blood flow through the spine.
Suffering from back pain can make performing even the simplest tasks difficult. Traditional back supports can be bulky and uncomfortable and often do more to obscure the problem than fix it.
Most back pain is the result of poor posture and muscular imbalances. Over time, these problems can lead to fatigue, joint pain and nerve damage. Back pain is caused by decreased space between the intervertebral discs. When this happens, it can cause decreased blood flow and pinched nerves, leading to pain, fatigue and poor posture.
Fortunately, Modern Body Therapy's Spine Board can help relieve back pain. The board works by decompressing the spine and restoring the spine's natural curvature. This helps to relieve back pain and also helps improve posture. Additionally, the spine board helps relieve muscle stiffness and fatigue.
The board is designed to provide immediate relief from back pain and fatigue. The supports work by lifting your shoulders and aligning the spine, which helps to take the pressure off your lower back. Additionally, they help improve circulation and increase oxygen flow to your muscles.
Back stretching is a simple way to improve the health of your spine and release muscle stiffness. By increasing circulation and lengthening the spine, back stretching helps to relieve back pain. Additionally, back stretching can also help improve range of motion and flexibility, further reducing pain and improving overall spine health.
Good posture is important for many reasons. It can help prevent back pain, improve breathing and increase energy levels. Unfortunately, poor posture is becoming increasingly common, due in part to our sedentary lifestyle. Sitting in front of a computer all day can lead to rounded shoulders and a hunched back, putting strain on the spine. The back stretcher is an excellent way to combat these effects. The ergonomic design helps to support the back and maintain proper alignment, while the acupressure points provide relief from tension and stress.
A single 10-minute session with Modern Body Therapy's Spine Board will leave users feeling incredible for the entire day. On average, customers notice significant improvements after three to five days of proper and constant use and experience absolute relief after two weeks of use.
The spine board is lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for travel as well. Made from a durable composite material, the spine board safely supports up to 440 pounds and folds flat for easy storage and portability. It’s ideal for use at home, at the office chair, at the gym, in the car or yoga mat.
“The spine board is a versatile tool that can offer relief from various back ailments,” said Abdijabar Bare of Modern Body Therapy. “Its unique design helps to decompress the spine, relieving tension and pain from muscle spasms, pinched nerves, herniated discs, sciatica, degeneration, tight knots and excessive flexion. As a result, it is an effective tool for both short-term and long-term back care.”
For more information or to order the spine board, visit modernbodytherapy.com.
