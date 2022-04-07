Dr. Larry Zhao Opens New Dermatology Practice and Medical Spa in Indianapolis
Dr. Zhao is revolutionizing diagnosis and treatments for the skin through the use of AIINDIANAPOLIS , UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Larry Zhao is pleased to announce the launch of his new dermatology practice and medical spa in Indianapolis. This state-of-the-art facility offers comprehensive dermatologic services and cutting-edge medical aesthetic treatments.
Dr. Zhao is a highly respected physician who has dedicated his career to providing quality care to his patients. He is multi-board certified and licensed to practice medicine and perform surgery in many states across the United States. Dr. Zhao has also produced ground-breaking published research in some of medicine's most regarded journals and has received numerous awards, including America's Best Physician in Dermatopathology, America's Best Physician in Dermatology, Top Doctor, Philanthropic Awards and recognitions, and Year's Physician Award for Excellence in the field of Dermatologic Medicine and Sciences.
The new practice and medical spa will offer various services, including general dermatology, skin cancer screenings and treatments, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser surgery, cosmetic dermatology, injectables (including Botox and fillers) and much more. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and features a comfortable and welcoming environment.
Dr. Zhao received his degree in computer engineering from Harvard University and completed his medical doctorate at the University of Massachusetts. He then completed residencies at the University of California San Francisco and Vanderbilt University. Dr. Zhao is highly skilled in medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and diagnostic dermatopathology, and is dedicated to providing his patients with the best possible care.
Dr. Zhao's dermatology experience and research in the artificial intelligence (AI) field have led him to become one of the most well-known dermatologists in the world. He has published papers on various dermatology topics, ranging from skin cancer to medical spa treatments. Furthermore, he has sold a patent in AI technology. His dermatology clinic is thought to be one of the best globally, and he is currently working on developing new treatments for various dermatologic conditions.
Dr. Zhao has made significant contributions to AI and holds three U.S. and global patents in medicine. His most recent patent is for a system that can digitally diagnose dermatological conditions. This system is thought to be worth over $22 million to Google. Dr. Zhao's other patents are for a method of diagnosing pathology conditions and a method of dermatopathology diagnosis. These patents have helped make him one of the most respected experts in AI and dermatology.
The Zhao family donated over $100,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, over $25,000 to the Tay Sachs Association and $500,000 to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Because of his philanthropy, Dr. Zhao had a local Children's Library play area named after him.
In addition to his work in academia, Dr. Zhao is the creator of a successful skincare and skin science line and two pharmaceutical importing companies. His collaboration with a family member in China has resulted in the manufacturing and dispensing of hyaluronic acid (HA) products used in dermatologic, medical and cosmetic applications worldwide. Dr. Zhao's work has helped improve countless people's lives by providing them with effective treatments for various skin conditions.
