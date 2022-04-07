Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,117 in the last 365 days.

Marty Becker Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor

St. Louis, Missouri Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Becker has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Marty is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.

ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.

Marty Becker is the President and Owner of Atlas Financial Strategies, Inc. He has helped many clients grow their wealth and increase their retirement incomes without the risk of stocks, real estate, or other risky investments.

Marty’s background in this industry is somewhat unconventional. He was formally trained as a professional firefighter and paramedic. He loved his job; it was exciting and gave him the ability to help people through the scariest moments of their lives. Then, he had one of his own “scariest moments.” No, it wasn’t that his own home was on fire or one of his family members was critically injured. It was the day he learned his pension system was changing from a traditional life-long pension to a retirement account dependent on the stock market’s performance.

Marty Becker
Atlas Financial Strategies, Inc
+1 636-926-6500
email us here

You just read:

Marty Becker Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.