Marty Becker Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
St. Louis, Missouri Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Becker has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Marty is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
Marty Becker is the President and Owner of Atlas Financial Strategies, Inc. He has helped many clients grow their wealth and increase their retirement incomes without the risk of stocks, real estate, or other risky investments.
Marty’s background in this industry is somewhat unconventional. He was formally trained as a professional firefighter and paramedic. He loved his job; it was exciting and gave him the ability to help people through the scariest moments of their lives. Then, he had one of his own “scariest moments.” No, it wasn’t that his own home was on fire or one of his family members was critically injured. It was the day he learned his pension system was changing from a traditional life-long pension to a retirement account dependent on the stock market’s performance.
Marty Becker
Atlas Financial Strategies, Inc
+1 636-926-6500
email us here