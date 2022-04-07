2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Operation Wappen: A War That Never Was
Author Shares What Happened in Operation Wappen
Belief systems have been important since ancient times. Tyrants after accumulating great wealth have used their philosophers and religious leaders to whip up their people to war.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert Maddock has published his book titled Operation Wappen: A War That Never Was. It is a short story spanning two years, from the years 1956 to 1958. It includes the author’s Marine Corps service as a Second Lieutenant artillery forward observer attached to the Third Battalion Sixth Marine Regiment led by Colonel Austin C. ‘Shifty’ Shofner. It describes the maturation of Phase III warfare — the landing by helicopter of an intact infantry battalion ready to fight behind enemy lines and the beginnings of Phase IV warfare with the return of knights to the battlefield and an M16/CIA joint clandestine, frustrating effort to overthrow the Syrian government which they called Operation Wappen.
— Excerpt from Operation Wappen: A War That Never Was
“This book demonstrates that true history can have many clandestine plots and twists as a fictional thriller. Maddock weaves together facts to which the reader watching from the sidelines reacts with trepidation — a tale of bribes gone wrong that might have been as dramatic as the Bay of Pigs incident. Restraint learned in 1957 would prevail and once again prevent a nuclear holocaust.”
— Donna Ford, U.S. Review of Books.
“This book is a small but information-packed view from one integral man’s perspective. Wars, even ones like the Cold War — which was one where its key combatants were, at times, more manipulators than action figures — help shape the world we live in on Earth. Knowing about this pivotal period in world history is essential to know why the modern world is the way it is, and Robbert Maddock helps us see this all much more clearly.”
— Dan MacIntosh, Pacific Book Review.
Written by: Robert Maddock
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
