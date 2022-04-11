Low-Cost IVF and Egg Freezing Treatments
West Coast Fertility Centers launches the most affordable IVF and Egg Freezing program in CaliforniaFOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Fertility Centers is excited to launch the most affordable fertility treatment program in California. Starting in March 2022 the fertility center will offer new low-cost IVF and Egg Freezing treatment options to all patients.
Priced $5,990 for a complete fresh IVF cycle, the cost is less than half the national average. IVF treatment includes - all monitoring, egg retrieval, fertilization, embryo culture, fresh embryo transfer, freezing of surplus embryos and first year of storage.
Priced $3,990 for a complete Egg Freezing cycle, treatment includes all monitoring, egg retrieval, egg freezing and first year of storage.
Further discounts are available on multicycle packages.
Dr. Vitaly A. Kushnir, the lead reproductive endocrinology and infertility physician at West Coast Fertility Centers, has treated thousands of patients from around the world for fertility issues. Dr. Kushnir serves as a clinical associate professor at University of California Irvine.
“I am committed to providing the highest-quality fertility care while ensuring access to all patients,” Dr. Kushnir said. “At West Coast Fertility Centers, we embrace fertility and family as basic human rights. Our goal is to provide high-quality, affordable fertility care to everyone, cost should not be a barrier to starting a family.”
For more information about treatment options and costs at West Coast Fertility Centers, visit www.westcoastfertility.com or call (714) 513-1399.
About West Coast Fertility Centers
Located in Southern California next to 40 miles of coastline, West Coast Fertility Centers’ convenient location in Orange County is close to some of the world’s most popular attractions.
West Coast Fertility Centers focuses on providing comprehensive fertility treatment while delivering the best-quality care – all with a patient-centered approach. The modern facilities include embryology and andrology labs and a surgery center.
