Public Notice: Submit Comments by April 17 for GoalTender® Use on Cabbage

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through April 17, 2022 for a proposed special pesticide registration to allow cabbage growers to use GoalTender® herbicide for weed control. The registration would help cabbage growers control susceptible broadleaf weed species after the cabbage has emerged. The product is registered for use in Wisconsin on cabbage but limited to use before cabbage emerges from the ground.

GoalTender® is registered for use on a variety of fruit and vegetable crops in Wisconsin. Other weed control application methods on the label will remain for all crops except cabbage.

The special need for the cabbage crop arises from their increasing susceptibility to broadleaf weeds such as Lambsquarters, Pigweed, Purslane, and Burning Nettle. These broadleaf weeds limit the yield of the cabbage, cause mold and fungus issues, and create a shelter for unwanted insects. This results in contaminated cabbage that is unfit for sale in the marketplace.

This is the first special registration for GoalTender® use on cabbage after the cabbage has emerged. As a five-year permit, the proposed registration will go through December 31, 2026. Nufarm Americas Inc. is the manufacturer, and the active ingredient is oxyfluorfen.

The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on April 17, 2022 will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. For a copy of the assessment, contact:

Alyssa Foss, DATCP P.O. Box 8911 Madison, WI, 53708-8911 (608) 224-4547 alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov

How to Submit Comments Submit comments to DATCP Pesticide Special Registration Program Manager Alyssa Foss by mail at the above postal address or email at alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.

Special Registrations of Pesticide Products The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels, without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/SpecialPesticideRegistrations.aspx.

