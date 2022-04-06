Read more about Melonseed – Helping veterans find jobs!

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with Melonseed to bring an exciting new program to all Louisiana veterans. The Melonseed mobile app connects job seekers and employers instantly, using real-time GPS based job search, in-app messaging and real time video interviews.
Find a job on Melonseed now!
This is a no-cost pilot program.
