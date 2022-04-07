Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed S.D. Highway 28 Reconstruction Project through Toronto

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Contact:  Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

TORONTO, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. to inform area residents about the proposed S.D. Highway 28 reconstruction project through the city of Toronto.

The public meeting open house will be held at the Toronto City Hall and Fire Department, located at 440 Main Ave. in Toronto. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1749. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Monday, May 9, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, at 605-367-5680 or Cary.Cleland@state.sd.us.

-30-

