Rapid Test Canada partners with GoodLife Canada to provide rapid antigen tests to Canadians
Rapid Test Canada is proud to provide GoodLife Fitness members & associates with Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to help reduce the risk of transmission.TORONTO, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid Test Canada, "RTC," is a Canadian-owned and operated mission-driven organization that provides COVID-19 tests and services to individuals and organizations across Canada. Founded with the goal of reducing the need for lockdowns and restrictions across Canada and allowing people in Canada to enjoy sport and leisure activities to their fullest during this pandemic.
“We are so happy to work with GoodLife Fitness to provide members and employees across Canada with access to rapid antigen tests,” says Rapid Test Canada CEO Adam Panov “Our goal since founding Rapid Test Canada has always been to make it possible for more people to enjoy sports and leisure activities as fast as possible and as safely as possible. This partnership is a huge step forward in this direction.”
“Rapid Test Canada is one of only a few providers in Canada to be authorized by Health Canada to provide rapid antigen tests for COVID-19,” said Tammy Brazier, vice president of corporate partnerships, GoodLife Fitness “It’s important that people feel comfortable as they return to the gym to look after their health. We are enthusiastic about working with Rapid Test Canada to ensure our members and team members have access to tests when they need them, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
About Rapid Test Canada
Rapid Test Canada is a Canadian owned and operated Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licensed (MDEL) company that imports and distributes COVID-19 testing products. Its products include BTNX Rapid Response, SD Biosensor Standard Q, Abbott PanBio, Boson and Kai Medical – Home PCR kits. www.rapidtestcanada.ca
About GoodLife Fitness
Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife is the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. With almost 10,000 employees, more than 1.1 million members, and 400+ Clubs, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of 1 in 35 Canadians every day. The GoodLife group of clubs includes GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, ÉconoFitness, and Oxygen Yoga & Fitness. www.goodlifefitness.com
For further information contact:
Adam Panov, CEO
Rapid Test Canada
adam@rapidtestcanada.ca
Adam Panov
Rapid Test Canada
