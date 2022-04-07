LATFOB 2022 presents Called to Be a Surgeon: Not for Bread Alone

Author Sparks Inspiration through a Personal Calling amidst War

For the love of profession and passion, there lies your personal calling” — Neville K. Connolly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In spite of the heightened terrors during World War II, medical surgeon and author Neville K. Connolly feared no bullets to pursue his personal calling. Based on a true and lived events, his newly published book Called to Be a Surgeon: Not for Bread Alone narrates the story of love and struggle that shaped his personal journey.

The story revolves in the life of Connolly, the main character, who migrated to the United States for academic opportunities. His journey was never easy: prior to World War II, traveling across the Atlantic Ocean was not ideal due to the active forces of U-boats. As he sailed for ten or more days a glow continued to be visible in the West, suggesting that a glimpse of hope on his personal calling had begun. His ambition for the cause of humanity was aided by Rockefeller Foundation, who had been awarding Fellowships to medical graduates. Before the war started, there were no available medical graduates to whom to award these fellowships due to armed services. Thus, Connelly never wasted a chance. He was awarded as one of the beneficiaries, an indication that the journey has begun.

“This is a beautifully written memoir that every aspiring surgeon should read. The author interweaves his own tale of growth and his surgical voyage in two entirely different systems with such panache! Few memoirs display such a clear and rich reflection of the complexities and differences between the British and American modules of surgical education and practice. This certainly is a must-read!” said Bennybrak, an Amazon Customer.

Called to Be a Surgeon: Not for Bread Alone

Written by Neville K. Connolly

