LATFOB 2022 presents A California Bonesetter’s Autobiography

Author Unfolds His Autobiography About His Orthopedic Surgery Career

“I distinctly remember the..” — from A California Bonesetter’s Autobiography.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bill Howland, M.D. has published his book title A California Bonesetter’s Autobiography. It is a memoir of the author, who is an orthopedic surgeon. He tells his story of growing up in western Massachusetts and eventually settling in Redding, California, where he practiced orthopedic surgery for twenty-eight years. In between those times, there were trips to foreign countries and lived in the cities of New Haven, New York City, San Francisco, and

Denver. During this time, he also became a father of five. He also tells about his children and their eventual occupations as they settled in California and Oregon, and about some of the more illustrious doctors who practiced in Redding.

“Bill Howland’s autobiography is not only a very readable personal history but also an interesting insight into the past of Redding, California. Howland’s story contains a remarkable amount of detail. It paints a vivid, touching, and often amusing picture of one man’s journey growing up American, practicing medicine, and raising a family with good values. If only everyone would attempt to set down their memories this way.” — Kelly Brewer, Amazon Customer Review.

“Dr. Howland gives his life story from rural Massachusetts, going to Yake, entering the army, practicing orthopedics in a small city in northern California, lecturing on a trip to China, and finally raising livestock on a small ranch outside of Redding. It is an interesting and occasionally humorous memoir.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Retired orthopedic surgeon Justin Howland practiced orthopedics in Redding, California for, twenty-eight years. After graduating from Yale University, he received his medical degree from N.Y. Medical College. He interned at Kaiser in San Francisco, and his residency was at Fitzsimons in Denver. After a tour in Europe and a stint as Chief of Orthopedics at Fort Dix, New Jersey, he and his family returned to California.

A California Bonesetter’s Autobiography

Written by: Bill Howland, M. D.

