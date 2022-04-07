LATFOB 2022 presents Keepers of Golden Dreams

An Inspiring Journey of Slovakian Immigrants Told through Newly Released Novel

Author looks back on ancestors’ struggles in life as foreign people in a new land and reflects on it to tell a captivating story.” — Theresa Philips Sirawsky

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The title for my book, Keepers of Golden Dreams, came to me in a dream. I had been pondering over what to name it for quite some time and couldn't think of anything appropriate. Then one morning, I woke up with a start and there it was, ablaze in my mind,” says author Theresa Philips Sirawsky of her book Keepers of Golden Dreams which will be exhibited during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

Theresa Philips Sirawsky is of Slovakian blood, who, in the lead of her father, immigrated to America in hopes of a brighter future. As she grew up in a land that is stranger to her, Theresa’s mother filled her with stories of her childhood in Slovakia. Her mother’s memories brought to Theresa a feeling of nostalgia and thoughts of the weight of the sacrifice her parents had to carry and endure to live a better life.

A few years forward, Theresa got married and moved away from the rest of her family. She missed her parents, siblings, and her previous life. This longing led her to remember that her mother went through the same emotions as her. Theresa realized that future generations should know the story of their ancestors. To give form to her realization, Theresa wrote Keepers of Golden Dreams—a memoir narrating the interconnection of people in the same ancestry but lived in different generations, and how it inspired the current generation and will continue to inspire the generations

to come to live.

Keepers of Golden Dreams

Written by Theresa Philips Sirawsky

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

