LATFOB 2022 presents Finding the Clouds and a Life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carl M. Robinson has published his book titled Finding The Clouds And A Life. The book is a memoir of the life of the author. Robinson successfully integrates every phase of his life with genuine emotion without ever making the reader feel like the plotline is beginning to drag. Born in 1928, Robinson opens the book with a description of the drive his parents made from Missouri to Visalia, California, which would eventually become his stomping ground throughout his youth. Through his descriptions of how hard his parents worked, he establishes a ton of grit and grinds for his own experience.

From his early years through high school and college athletics to joining the AirForce, his time training, his one hundred missions in the Korean War, getting married, and then participating in the atomic bomb tests being done in the early and mid-fifties.

“This is a book for anyone who enjoys a good memoir, military history, and military biographies in general. As a fan of memoirs, it is always fascinating to read about the lives led by those who participated in important historical events but are never widely known to the world at large. It showcases how everyone has a story to tell and people that no one would ever have known about contributing to the world as a whole. The author does a great job of relaying his life and the adventures he lived through in a way which makes readers feel like they lived it as well, succinctly telling the story.” — Anthony Avina, Hollywood Book Reviews.

“In a nutshell, Robinson embodies a dreamer who values education, love, family, friendships, etc., and can make ample time for all of it. Comprehensive and detail-oriented, this work accomplishes the rare feat of covering an extensive amount of material in-depth while still maintaining microscopic attention to detail, a riveting combination that invites readers to experience what Robinson has painted on the canvas of life.” —Mihir Shah, U.S. Review of Books.

Finding The Clouds And A Life

Written by: Carl M. Robinson

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

