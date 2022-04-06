Submit Release
Judge challenges a California law mandating diversity on corporate boards

In recent years, California has pushed for more gender and racial diversity on boards of companies headquartered there, going so far as to pass laws requiring it: The first law required gender diversity, the second law called for more board members from different ethnic backgrounds and members of the LGBTQ+ community. In the last week, a judge in California struck down the law concerned with race, arguing that imposing quotas at all is unconstitutional.

