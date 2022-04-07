LATFOB 2022 presents Maeve's Poetic Vibes: A Medley of Unusual Poems and Poetic Thoughts

Poetry Presents Pondered Thoughts in an Author’s Reflective Masterpiece

Author shares her unsung poems about life through a poetic narrative” — Elisient Maeve Vernon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The passion for poetry is still burning in the heart of Elisient Maeve Vernon, a dedicated author and poet, as reflected on her newly published book Maeve's Poetic Vibes: A Medley of Unusual Poems and Poetic Thoughts. Since she was a child, Vernon has been writing poems to express her unusual poetic thought. However, her poems were never published and acknowledged. As revealed in the book, she used to write according to the mood, to the emotions she felt during that time, or to the necessity of writing a poem for a church program. In spite of her declining and ageing years, her youthful heart and love for poetry remains ageless.

The book contains a mixture of poetry - a kaleidoscope of moods, styles, interests, musings and vibes. Every poem is in a free-style verse with a succinct articulation of metaphors and imagery, leaving readers to reflect on life’s wandering journey. With a relative set of metaphysical inquiries, Vernon compartmentalizes the subtopics in Reflections, Tributes, Contemplation, Song Lyrics, Children's Pages, On The Lighter Side, and Contributing Poets' section. As a dedication to serve God in an ultimate purpose, Vernon’s accomplishment in writing the book was guided by some pastoral notes, taken from a church newsletter written by her husband Rev. S. H. Vernon during his tenure as a pastor.

Maeve's Poetic Vibes: A Medley of Unusual Poems and Poetic Thoughts

Written by Elisient Maeve Vernon

E-book |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.