LATFOB 2022 presents Nepta and the Pirates

“They carefully packed the boat and said goodbye to their mother, Meerlyn, who tearfully watched them leave. ‘Come safely back to me’, she cried softly.”” — Excerpts from Nepta and the Pirates.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Helen Keltie has published her book titled Nepta and the Pirates. It has been twelve years since twins Josh and Katie Jenkins were unwittingly propelled into the underwater world of Otriana while searching for their neighbor’s dog. After meeting Nepta and his sister, Coralie, who help the twins escape Otriana, their adventures eventually lead them to be accused of murdering Nepta and Coralie’s father. Now, Nepta wants to visit the earth world to see the twins again. But there is only one problem: Coralie wants to accompany him, and she is out for revenge.

Nepta and the Pirates follow Nepta as he races to save the twins from the pirate menace — and his sister’s devious intentions. Will Nepta manage to unlock the power within the ring and stop the pirate, or will his sister triumph in the name of revenge? In this entertaining young adult fantasy, young earthlings and their underwater friends continue their escapade through sea and land where good battles evil and the past confronts the present.

Helen Keltie is a retired pediatric nurse and widow with two children and three adult granddaughters. Helen completed a comprehensive writing course with a Queensland correspondence school, followed by a children’s writing course. She loves writing children’s stories and playing croquet, otherwise known as “Hit and Giggle”. She lives in Portland, Victoria, Australia, where she is hard at work on the final book in her trilogy.

Nepta and the Pirates

Written by: Helen Keltie

